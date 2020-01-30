BBC News – Met Police roll out facial recognition across London

The Metropolitan Police have announced they will be rolling out live facial recognition cameras across London, despite serious concerns over its accuracy and privacy implication. The technology, which has no legal basis, has proven racial and gender bias.

Silkie Carlo, Big Brother Watch’s Director, said this represents “an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK. It flies in the face of the independent review showing the Met’s use of facial recognition was likely unlawful, risked harming public rights and was 81% inaccurate.”

