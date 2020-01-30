BBC News – Police in partnership with shopping centre over facial recognition trial

South Yorkshire Police assisted a private landlord in their trial of facial recognition, a Big Brother Watch investigation has revealed. The Surveillance Camera Commissioner (SCC) for England and Wales, Tony Porter, has called for government inspections into police involvement with facial recognition technology.

Silkie Carlo, the Director of Big Brother Watch pointed out that these partnerships are hard to monitor: “That means that this is even less accountable to the public and difficult to find details of. We’re now at a stage where we think millions of people in this country could have been scanned by facial recognition, many of whom don’t even know about it.”

