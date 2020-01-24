Big Brother Watch response to Met Police facial recognition announcement

Responding to news that the Metropolitan Police will now use live facial recognition surveillance in London ‘operationally’ Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This decision represents an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK.

“It flies in the face of the independent review showing the Met’s use of facial recognition was likely unlawful, risked harming public rights and was 81% inaccurate.

“This is a breath-taking assault on our rights and we will challenge it, including by urgently considering next steps in our ongoing legal claim against the Met and the Home Secretary.

“This move instantly stains the new Government’s human rights record and we urge an immediate reconsideration.”