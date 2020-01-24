Big Brother Watch response to Met Police facial recognition announcement

Responding to news that the Metropolitan Police will now use live facial recognition surveillance in London ‘operationally’ Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:
“This decision represents an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK.
“It flies in the face of the independent review showing the Met’s use of facial recognition was likely unlawful, risked harming public rights and was 81% inaccurate.
“This is a breath-taking assault on our rights and we will challenge it, including by urgently considering next steps in our ongoing legal claim against the Met and the Home Secretary.
“This move instantly stains the new Government’s human rights record and we urge an immediate reconsideration.”
NOTES:
- Spokespeople are available for interview. Please contact 07730 439257 / info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk
- Big Brother Watch led 25 rights groups and MPs in a call for an urgent stop to police facial recognition in September 2019
- Big Brother Watch and Baroness Jenny Jones are pursuing a crowdfunded legal challenge against the Metropolitan Police and Home Secretary over facial recognition surveillance.