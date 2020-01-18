Daily Mail – EU considers facial recognition ban

The European Commission is considering imposing a 5 year ban on facial recognition surveillance, according to leaked documents.

Big Brother Watch described the technology as the ‘worst case scenario for privacy’.

The campaign group described an ‘epidemic’ of the surveillance across the country:

‘Using facial recognition cameras is the high-tech equivalent of forcing members of the public to give their fingerprints to a private company we don’t even know the name of.’ ‘This is a privacy emergency. No other democratic country has such intrusive surveillance on the scale of Britain, whether by the state or private companies.’

