The Bureau of Investigative Journalism – MP meets with Chinese technology company involved in Uighur camps

Trade minister Graham Stuart has been criticised for his meetings with SenseTime, a Chinese company that supplies facial recognition technology to the Chinese government. There have been reports that SenseTime’s technology has been used to aid the suppression of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said “we sincerely hope Graham Stuart used his meeting with SenseTime to convey his deep concern over the alleged use of their technology in mass surveillance operations and ethnic persecution in China. However, we doubt it. We would urge the minister to be completely transparent about the content of this meeting and the government’s dealings with the company.”

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism – UK minister consulted Chinese AI company amid outcry over Uighur camps