City AM — Barclays scraps ‘Big Brother’ staff tracking system

Last week Barclays introduced a system that tracked the time employees spent at their desks, sending warnings to those taking long breaks. Intrusive monitoring denies staff the privacy, respect and dignity they deserve at work. We called for this to be scrapped and are glad to see it rolled back.

Silkie Carlo, the Director of Big Brother Watch said: “Managers would never get away with breathing down employee’s necks, personally monitoring their screens or logging toilet and water breaks. The availability of technology to surveil staff surreptitiously does not make it any more acceptable.”

