Facial recognition surveillance in central London

It’s alarming to see biometric mass surveillance being rolled out in London. Never before have citizens been subjected to identity checks without suspicion, let alone on a mass scale.

All the evidence shows this tech makes us less free and no safer. The 93% misidentification rate poses a serious threat to innocent members of the public. The cost to our liberties, let alone the public purse, is unacceptably high. We’re appalled that city mayor Sadiq Khan has approved such useless, dangerous & authoritarian surveillance for London.

This undemocratic expansion of the surveillance state must be reversed.

Join us! Sign and share the petition.