Independent — Facial recognition used again at Oxford Circus by the Met Police

Police have used again live facial recognition today in central London. It’s now being used weekly. London has become the most intensely surveilled city in the democratic world.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said: “The Met has instantly showed its intentions to use live facial recognition surveillance pervasively and disproportionately. It is now using the mass surveillance tool weekly and with unregulated watchlists of many thousands of people.”

