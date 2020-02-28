Metro — Met Police used Clearview AI to scrape mass facial recognition data 170 times

Yesterday the Met police were using live facial recognition in central London. Today we have received the news that the Met police used Clearview AI to scrape mass facial recognition data 170 times (!)

The urgent need for a parliamentary intervention is overwhelming.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said:

“The use of facial recognition on billions of photos will end anonymity as we know it. “The photos we’ve shared on social media platforms are being subverted into giant law enforcement and immigration databases. “This technology has a serious, irreversible impact on all of our rights. The situation in the UK is wildly out of control.”

Metro — Met police used controversial American facial recognition firm, data breach reveals