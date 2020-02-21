At yesterday’s facial recognition deployment one young black man was stopped, cuffed and searched for “walking fast”. Later the same happened to another young black man for “walking slow” and not knowing which shop he was going to first.

Police say the stops weren’t due to facial recognition. Either way, we’re concerned by the over-policing and targeting that seems to accompany police use of facial recognition surveillance. These are long-standing issues. But oppressive policing tools encourage oppressive policing.

The Independent — Police stop and search innocent black man for ‘looking at officers with hands in pocket’