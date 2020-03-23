BBC Radio 4 — MP David Davis says regarding the #CoronavirusBillUK: “the Government’s got to tell us the truth”

The emergency #CoronavirusBillUK contains the most draconian powers ever in peacetime UK. It’ll be rushed through Parliament on Monday, lasting 2 years. 2 years is too long.

Government is right to take extraordinary measures in extraordinary circumstances – but these long-lasting, breathtaking powers need basic safeguards.

Today MP David Davis appeared on BBC Radio 4 saying: “There’s clearly an emergency. But the Government’s got to be open with [the Coronavirus Bill]. It’s got to tell us the truth.”

Listen to the full conversation here: