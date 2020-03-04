Business Insider — 71% of facial recognition misidentifications resulted in police stopping + IDing innocent people

At the Met’s facial recognition deployment on Oxford Circus last Thursday:

7 innocent members of the public misidentified + their photos put on police database for 1m

5 of whom were ALSO questioned + ID’d

8,600 people scanned for facial ID check w/o consent

7,292 people were on the police’s “targeted” facial recognition watch list

86% of the facial recognition alerts wrongly flagged innocent members of the public as wanted

71% of facial recognition misidentifications resulted in police stopping + IDing innocent people

This blows apart the Met’s defence that facial recognition surveillance is in any way proportionate or that the staggering inaccuracy is mitigated by human checks.

This is a disaster for human rights, a breach of our most basic liberties & an embarrassment for our capital city.

Source

Business Insider &mash; British police scanned 8,600 people’s faces in London without their consent, resulting in just 1 arrest and 7 false positives

The Independent — Facial recognition technology scans 13,200 people in London but results in just one arrest