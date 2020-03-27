iNews — Police Filming Innocent Members of the Public With Drones and Putting It Online

Police filming innocent members of the public with drones and putting it online is frankly sinister, let alone counter-productive.

The public should follow Government advice to protect themselves and others. Many people think they’re doing just that by taking walks in remote areas…

Despite posts yesterday highlighting issues of people still visiting the #PeakDistrict despite government guidance, the message is still not getting through. @DerPolDroneUnit have been out at beauty spots across the county, and this footage was captured at #CurbarEdge last night. pic.twitter.com/soxWvMl0ls — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) March 26, 2020

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Police spying on innocent members of the public with drones to shame them on social media is excessive. It’s not at all clear what police powers are being used to do this. “It’s critical we protect public health and critical we protect basic democratic norms too. Arbitrary policing will not help the country to fight this pandemic.”

