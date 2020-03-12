The Guardian — Government must take action and stop police using facial recognition

Equality and Human Rights Commission calls on Government to suspend police use of live facial recognition and predictive policing. It’s critical that Government acts now. These experimental technologies have a serious, irrevocable impact on people’s rights and the health of our democracy.

Serious questions should be asked of the Home Office as to how & why police were let off the leash without proper oversight or legal frameworks to deploy these Orwellian technologies in the first place.

Parliamentary committees, 25+ rights groups, MPs, regulators + the public have been raising the alarm on these dangerous policing technologies for some time.

#StopFacialRecognition

The Guardian — Halt public use of facial recognition tech, says equality watchdog