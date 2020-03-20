The Guardian — Location Data Is Rarely “Anonymous”

Government phone tracking raises serious questions and concerns. Location data is rarely “anonymous”.

The public needs to trust phone networks at this time, to seek health advice and social support.

This information should be briefed by DCMS with full explanation — we demand that explanation, now.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“We need further explanation and much more transparency. “The public needs to trust phone networks at this time, especially to seek health advice and social support. It can be very hard to anonymise location data and so the government should be radically transparent about any tracking if it is to maintain public trust.”

The Guardian — UK privacy activists raise fears over social distancing tracking