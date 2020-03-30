The Telegraph — The problem with “anonymous data” when facing a pandemic

The Government has just received the green light to create “movement maps”. In other words, they’re using “anonymous location” and usage data to know whether citizens are following the quarantine measures imposed by the Government.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) acknowledged that “public bodies may require additional collection and sharing of personal data to protect against serious threats to public health”.

Silkie Carlo, Director of Big Brother Watch said:

“We just don’t know what they’re doing, and that’s the problem. It brings up a whole string of questions. “It’s very difficult to truly anonymise data. “It’s very easy amid the panic to open the floodgates and create data sharing agreements, and loosen the natural protections. The guidance should not be the public’s gut instincts.”

The Telegraph — How the UK is loosening its data rules to tackle coronavirus

City AM — Government set to launch coronavirus ‘contact tracking’ app