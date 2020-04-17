Daily Mail — “A lot of the things that are being done are going to end up lasting long beyond the coronavirus pandemic”

As an organisation that defends freedom of expression, we’re concerned that tech companies are limiting free speech on their platforms at this moment of international crisis, in ways that are not proportional or time limited.

We have joined with Index on Censorship, Open Rights Group and Adam Smith Institute to express our concerns about Government pressure to remove lawful content and social media censorship, including automated measures, that are “not proportional or time limited”.

You can read the letters here.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“A lot of the things that are being done are going to end up lasting long beyond [the coronavirus pandemic] so we’re urging caution and open a bit more of a measured conversation.”

Daily Mail — Facebook to send myth-busting messages to users who have liked, reacted or commented on posts containing ‘harmful misinformation’ about the coronavirus