Daily Mail — Another misuse of Coronavirus Act to treat someone as “potentially infectious”

We have just seen the second misuse of Coronavirus Act to treat someone as “potentially infectious” (and not the last).

We’re in truly dangerous territory with such expansive powers — the police’s misuse of them is severely damaging public trust as well as the rule of law.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“It’s astonishing that after a string of damaging failures the emergency legislation is still being misused. “These sweeping powers to fine and detain people are so broad that police may try to apply them to any one of us. “We are in truly dangerous territory with such expansive powers and the police’s inability to use them adequately is severely damaging public trust as well as the rule of law.”

Daily Mail — Covid-19: Man wrongly convicted under Coronavirus Act

Express & Star — Covid-19: Man wrongly convicted under Coronavirus Act