Independent — An entire nation under house arrest

On April 9, a South Yorkshire police officer ordered a couple and their children to stay inside their home—during the Coronavirus lockdown they weren’t allowed on their own front garden. (Video below)

“The virus does not stop on your front gardens,” the officer warned. “A thousand people died yesterday, a thousand people.”

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“First, this ‘policing’ defies minimal expectations of common sense. Second, the nation is under house arrest – we’re restricted to our homes *including gardens obviously* and this is crystal clear in the regs.”

INSANE. First, this ‘policing’ defies minimal expectations of common sense. Second, the nation is under house arrest – we’re restricted to our homes *including gardens obviously* and this is crystal clear in the regs.@syptweet will you apologise? pic.twitter.com/UsCKCgrGxL — Silkie Carlo (@silkiecarlo) April 9, 2020

Independent — Coronavirus: Police apologise for telling family they weren’t allowed in their own front garden