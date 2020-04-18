ITV — “You can’t solve a pandemic with an app”

The government and NHSX (NHS’s digital department) are developing an app to let people know whether they’ve been close to someone who might have had coronavirus.

This raises huge privacy concerns.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“You can’t solve a pandemic with an app and this will do nothing to reduce transmission of the virus and the group who are most vulnerable to the virus – older people are less likely to have the app. What we need to be incredibly cautious of is the fact that a government backed tracking app is dangerously prone to mission creep.”