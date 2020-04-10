Metro — Police checking supermarket trolleys is not okay

The suggestion of police rummaging through people’s shopping trolleys is outrageous. This public health crisis requires public co-operation, not a police state.

These daily threats of unlawful & heavy-handed policing urgently need to be reined in.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

‘It would be completely disproportionate for police to start investigating shopping baskets or stopping every car at road checks, and there’s no legal basis for them to do so. ‘You’d think police have far more important work to do.’

