MSN — Serious action is needed to prevent the pandemic becoming a “punitive Wild West”

Three men were wrongfully convicted under new coronavirus laws on March 30. And then they were given extra jail time.

Police chiefs have been given new powers. Powers to break up gatherings and fine people. The Coronavirus Act allows police officers to detain a “suspected infectious person”—with “reasonable force” if necessary.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said:

“It’s astounding that people in so many layers of the criminal justice system are repeatedly misunderstanding and misusing the new emergency legislation. “These are serious institutional failings that undermine trust in the rule of law, yet it seems lessons aren’t being learnt. “Police chiefs and the CPS need to take more serious action to prevent the pandemic becoming a punitive Wild West. “Given the eye-watering set of powers in the Coronavirus Act, it’s terrifying to consider what else could happen if this law is persistently misused.”

MSN — Three men handed extended jail terms after wrongful coronavirus convictions

Express & Star — Three men handed extended jail terms after wrongful coronavirus convictions