The Independent — “Using drones for surveillance has fallen between the cracks of law and regulation”

Drones, ANPR, location tracking — the surveillance state risks growing out of control. Watching the watchers has never been more important.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“The idea of using drones for surveillance has fallen between the cracks of law and regulation of some time.

“In the present circumstances, parts of the policing and surveillance toolkit are ripe for overuse and misapplication … the surveillance system was already creeping.

“The means of accountability we would normally use have basically been shut down.”