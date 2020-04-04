The Observer — “Online anonymity is vital to protect privacy and freedom of expression”

Internet and social media companies are the public squares of the modern day. They have allowed people to communicate, politically organise, expose corruption and wrongdoing, and build new communities on a scale never seen before.

But our online public squares are at risk.

On March 2020 the government announced plans for an online harms bill. However, regulating the internet poses a threat to our privacy and freedom of expression.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Online anonymity is vital to protect privacy and freedom of expression, and to allow whistleblowers to tell truth to power. It also allows people to freely seek information, engage in political debate and develop ideas without fear of reprisals.”

The Observer — Social media giants must tackle trolls or face charges – poll