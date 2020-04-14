The Telegraph — A warning about the expansion and endurance of ANPR & other emergency measures

Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) — one of the largest non-military surveillance networks in the world — is being used by police to enforce travel restrictions in the UK.

The system captures 40 million cars every day and operates in a legal vacuum.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“We long warned that this enormous surveillance network would be used for low level offences as long as it operated in such a legal vacuum. “The fact that this vast database is being exploited for these purposes despite originating from a counter-terror context is a warning to us all about the expansion and endurance of emergency measures.”

