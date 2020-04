Police are saying to the public that we should tell our neighbours off if they breach lockdown rules…

We all must do our utmost to protect ourselves and others. But let’s not become a nation of informants.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said: “This seems to confirm that police encouraging people to report on one another has backfired as police are inundated with unimportant reports.”

The Telegraph — Tell your neighbours off if they breach coronavirus lockdown rules, say police