The Telegraph — Police contradictions: what the new police guidance says

In order to end the confusion of what the police can and can’t enforce during the lockdown, the Crown Prosecution Serve has developed a new guidance.

This new police guidance says that people can drive to do a country walk—only if the walk is longer than the drive. And it also says that people can actually exercise more than once per day and stop to rest or have lunch on a bench.

This completely contradicts some officers’ interpretation of the law.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“A lot of what is in the guidance contradicts police practice that has extended to checking people’s shopping and not being able to drive for exercise. People will be reassured to have some of the more extreme actions being stopped if this type of guidance is followed.”

The Telegraph — New police guidelines issued on lockdown rules, and ‘reasonable’ reasons to leave home