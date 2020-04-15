The Times — “Drones are an extreme, militaristic form of surveillance”

The Civil Aviation Authority has relaxed air safety regulations to allow wider use of police drones…

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Drones are an extreme, militaristic form of surveillance. We’ve seen too many examples of police using them aggressively in place of measured public health communications. “Police using drones to surveil and bark orders at members of the public is usually excessive and counterproductive. Parliament should introduce stronger safeguards to circumscribe their use.”

