Wired — NHS coronavirus app could alert if you spend too long outside

BREAKING: NHS coronavirus app could alert if you spend too long outside.

It took only days for mission creep to set in and for plans to lurch towards putting police in our pockets.

The project should be ditched and much-needed resources deployed elsewhere.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“A government-backed location tracking app risks the most insidious mission creep. “If authorities use this crisis as an opportunity to extend surveillance, they will haemorrhage trust and undermine important public health measures.”

Wired — The NHS coronavirus app could track how long you spend outside