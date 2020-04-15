Yahoo! — People are being wrongfully convicted under the emergency Coronavirus Act

Police officers are mistakenly fining people—including 39 fines that were given to children who “breached” the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“It’s shameful that after a series of damaging failures the emergency regulations are still being misused and misapplied.

“The police’s inability to use these extraordinary powers appropriately is seriously undermining public trust as well as the rule of law.

“We’re also seeing people being wrongfully convicted under the emergency Coronavirus Act.

“Police have a tough time at the moment and urgently require better training as well as guidance from government.”