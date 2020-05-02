BBC — Civil rights groups warn about YouTube censorship

Our joint letters to big tech companies were referenced in recent reports of growing YouTube bans following rapid rule changes in relation to the pandemic.

Campaigners wrote to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as well as Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube to raise concerns about growing online censorship around the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is through a free forum of ideas that citizens understand, contextualise and trust information, not through harsh restrictions on information sharing.”

BBC — Coronavirus: David Icke’s channel deleted by YouTube