Daily Mail — “The CPS review revealed an outbreak of injustice and we fear it could be just the tip of the iceberg”

We’ve asked NPCC for an urgent review of all police fines issued under emergency powers.

There’s been an outbreak of injustice in lockdown policing. With a string of unlawful prosecutions exposed, how many of the 14,000 fines were wrong?

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“We understand the challenges police face but if the public is to trust in lawful, proportionate and fair policing in this pandemic then they must at least admit and correct the serious mistakes they’ve made.

“There could be hundreds or even thousands of people in this country, many already suffering financial hardship, who have paid police fines despite having done nothing wrong.

“The CPS review revealed an outbreak of injustice and we fear it could be just the tip of the iceberg.”