Daily Mail — “There is no justification for keeping data for 20 years”

The Coronavirus Act allows UK police forces (among other things) detentions, forced testings, and indefinite quarantine. Now the new track and trace has been launched—with lots of unanswered questions.

We don’t know how our personal data is going to be protected. And we certainly don’t know what role is played by Big Tech here.

We just know that they want to keep our data for 20 years (!)

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said: “There is no justification for keeping data for 20 years.”

Daily Mail — Civil liberty campaigners hit out at ‘draconian intrusion of privacy’ after Matt Hancock’s threat to issue fines for people not obeying 14-day test and trace isolation orders