Podcast #001: Over-policing, emergency laws and future biosecurity — Silkie Carlo, Kevin Blowe & Eveline Lubbers

In this first episode of the Big Brother Watch Podcast, Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch and host of this show, talks with Kevin Blowe (Netpol) and Eveline Lubbers (co-founder of the Undercover Research Group).

In this conversation we talk about the changes in policing in the UK with the use of the new emergency coronavirus powers. Is the UK becoming a police state? How will growing civil action be policed as the lockdown is lifted?

