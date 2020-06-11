BBC — PimEyes (a facial recognition tool) is putting “women and children at unprecedented risk”

PimEyes, the (free) facial recognition tool that allows people to search for pictures of themselves and others is enabling state surveillance, commercial monitoring and even stalking on a scale previously unimaginable.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said: “To see this powerful surveillance tech marketed to individuals is chilling. It’s ripe for stalking and puts women and children at unprecedented risk.”

Facial recognition technology must be regulated now.

BBC — PimEyes facial recognition website ‘could be used by stalkers’