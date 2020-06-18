Big Brother Watch responds to ICO’s investigation on mobile phone extractions

On 18th June 2020, the ICO released a long-awaited report on police mobile phone extractions. The report covers digital forensics applied to suspects, victims and witnesses and therefore touches on the policy of “digital strip searches” victims of rape and sexual offences are routinely subjected to.

A further ICO report specifically examining the use of victims’ data in the criminal justice system, following a complaint we made in November 2018, is expected later this year.

The ICO’s June report is clear and strong on refuting the police’s ‘digital processing notices’ which entrenched the digital strip search approach. It also strongly criticises the “default position of extracting much data as is available” that we have long campaigned against.

Responding to the report, our director Silkie Carlo said: