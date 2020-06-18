Big Brother Watch’s response — UK drops centralised contact tracing app

Responding to the news that the UK Government is finally dropping the centralised contact tracing app in favour of a decentralised app, our director Silkie Carlo said:

“This has been a slow motion car crash. It shows how ill-judged the centralised, data-hungry approach was. We warned the Government’s disregard for privacy was out of touch with public concerns and the app wouldn’t work. The Government has now wasted precious time and millions of pounds of public money on a failed approach that they were warned was going to fail, and now we’re back at square one.”