Daily Mail — The Home Office will share criminal suspects’ DNA data with EU law enforcement bodies

The Home Office has decided to share criminal suspects’ DNA data with EU law enforcement bodies, placing them on an EU database.

Of course this includes thousands of innocent Britons. Which means that their DNA will be places on this database too.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said: “It’s not only a serious privacy intrusion but significantly widens the international policing Brits can be subject to.”

Daily Mail — Privacy row erupts over plan to log thousands of innocent Britons’ DNA on controversial EU database