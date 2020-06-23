The Guardian — Asking pubs and restaurants to become data controllers overnight is unfair

Today, the Prime Minister seemed to declare that pubs and restaurants will have to “collect contact details from customers”.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This sounds like an excessive and intrusive move designed to paper over the cracks of a much bigger contact tracing failure.

“It also poses privacy risks. Asking pubs and restaurants to become data controllers overnight is unfair – and could see personal data hoarded, lost or misused — whether for marketing or unwanted personal contact. We’ll be monitoring to ensure the scheme is voluntary, safe and respects privacy.”