The Guardian — The Government’s contact-tracing app has been a slow motion car crash

The Government’s contact-tracing app has been a slow motion car crash.

We warned the Government’s disregard for privacy was out of touch with public concerns and the app wouldn’t work.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This just shows what a mess the centralised data-hungry approach was. Government was wrong to waste precious time and millions of pounds of public money on a design that everyone warned was going to fail, and now we’re back at square one.”

