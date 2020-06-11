The Telegraph — Live Facial Recognition Used in Protests?

Our director Silkie Carlo warned against police using live facial recognition at protests.

The Government needs to introduce tougher laws surrounding use of live facial recognition. She said that “the worse it’s going to get”. She continued:

“If we see live facial recognition being used in these protests, it will inflame tensions between communities and the police in an unimaginable way because it is probably the most dystopian surveillance technology that we’ve seen in this country for a generation.

“It’s probably going to happen. If they want to wait for it to happen, we’ll see the situation deteriorate pretty quickly.”

