BBC — Big Brother Watch calls for review of all lockdown fines

BBC report on our campaign for EVERY lockdown fine to be reviewed:

“Research by BBC News found examples of fines issued under questionable circumstances. Police records show that individuals were fined for taking photography of flowers and shrubbery”

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“We’ve identified an outbreak of inconsistent, heavy-handed and sometimes incompetent policing. “These draconian powers have been used unlawfully time and time again and there’s no justice for the thousands of people we estimate have been wrongly penalised with fines.”

BBC — Coronavirus: All lockdown fines ‘should be reviewed’ – MPs group

Evening Standard — Police chiefs face calls for all coronavirus lockdown fines to be reviewed

Express & Star — Calls for review of all coronavirus lockdown fines

The Independent — Coronavirus: ‘Inconsistent and discriminatory’ lockdown fines must be reviewed, say MPs and campaigners