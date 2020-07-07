Financial News — “The surveillance industry is proving itself a grave risk to fundamental rights”

There’s an increasing boom of surveillance tools to recreate the workplace scrutiny.

It goes from facial recognition to monitor staff from home, to even monitoring bathroom breaks.

This was already happening at the workplace, but the fact that it’s happening in private homes is unacceptable.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“[The pandemic doesn’t change the fact that] our homes are private spaces. “The surveillance industry is proving itself a grave risk to fundamental rights.”

Financial News — Even bosses are appalled at how much companies are spying on staff at home