Huff Post — “It shouldn’t be down to NGOs to keep raising the alarm”

Government has admitted that England’s test and trace programme “breaks GDPR data law.”

Public health relies on public trust in medical confidentiality. The Government’s disregard for privacy not only undermines citizens’ rights, but endangers public health.

It’s very worrying to see the Government use the Health Dept Twitter, which should be used for public health updates and advice, to propagandise following huge failings their lawyers actually admitted to.

The fact is: Test and Trace as a whole system is operating unlawfully.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Public health relies on public trust in medical confidentiality. “The government’s disregard for privacy underpins a succession of major contact tracing failures over the past four months. This not only undermines citizens’ rights, but endangers public health too.” “It shouldn’t be down to NGOs to keep raising the alarm, the Information Commissioner should be doing her job of ensuring these huge data collection systems are at least lawful. So much is at stake.”

