Donald Trump Jnr was suspended from Twitter for posting a link to a controversial video of doctors’ experiences treating Coronavirus.

The video showed doctors describing their experiences and opinions on treatments for Covid-19 including hydroxychloroquine.

Neither the doctors nor Trump Jnr should be censored. Our director Silkie Carlo was on Live with Littlewood to discuss.

Here’s the full show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EDDkbyJZIA