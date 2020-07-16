London Post — Say NO to facial recognition

On Monday 13th of July, councillors voted to tell the Government, Met and Mayor of London to keep live facial recognition out of Haringey — expressing their support for the BLM movement.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This is an excellent move by a major London council to push back against live facial recognition and protect citizens’ rights. The police’s adoption of this extreme surveillance technology has been undemocratic, lawless and risks perpetuating discrimination in British policing. This motion will set a precedent for other councils to push back too and is a fantastic example of local democracy in action.”

London Post — Haringey says no to facial recognition surveillance