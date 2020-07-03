Press Gazette — Free Julian Assange

We’ve joined with dozens of freedom groups and jounalist organisations to call for the British Government to release Julian Assange, Wikileaks founder.

Assange is facing extradition to the US where he has been indicted under the Espionage Act regarding Wikileaks’ publications of the Iraq war logs in 2010-11.

We’re talking about a US conviction for Assange, an Australian citizen in Europe. If this goes through, the United States will be capable of dictating what journalists can publish outside its borders.

Learn more here: Press Gazette — Press freedom groups sign joint letter calling for immediate release of Julian Assange