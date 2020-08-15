Daily Mail — Lincolnshire Police has received funding to trial facial recognition that reads your mood

Lincolnshire Police has received funding from the Home Office to trial facial recognition technology that reads people’s expressions and moods from CCTV footage.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“There’s a huge amount of money from the Home Office for this technology and they’re getting themselves into legal trouble, breaching human rights and expanding state surveillance while no one is watching.”

