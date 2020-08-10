Digit — “Managers would never get away with breathing down employee’s necks”

Barclays is under investigation by the ICO over accusations of using invasive tracking software to track how employees spent their time at work.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Managers would never get away with breathing down employee’s necks, personally monitoring their screens or logging toilet and water breaks. The availability of technology to [monitor] staff surreptitiously does not make it any more acceptable.”

Digit — UK Privacy Watchdog to Probe Barclays Over Spying Claims