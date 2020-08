Today, we’re launching the Stop Facial Recognition Fund.

We now have a real chance of winning the fight against face surveillance — but our campaign needs to be stronger than ever.

With your help, we’ll BAN facial recognition surveillance.

Learn more here.

📽️ Watch + share our new short film on why it’s so important to STOP facial recognition surveillance now.

We don’t want to be walking ID cards in a growing surveillance state. Now is a vital time to fight for a freer future.